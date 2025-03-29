Real Estate Stocks To Watch Now – March 29th

Bank of America, Ford Motor, Wells Fargo & Company, Morgan Stanley, and Equinix are the five Real Estate stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Real estate stocks are shares of companies that own, develop, manage, or finance properties, including office buildings, residential complexes, retail centers, and other types of real estate. They provide investors with a way to participate in the real estate market without directly owning property, with performance typically reflecting property market trends, rental incomes, and broader economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Real Estate stocks within the last several days.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

BAC stock traded down $1.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.24. 34,246,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,258,257. The company has a market capitalization of $313.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.86. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $34.15 and a 12 month high of $48.08.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Shares of NYSE F traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.73. 136,793,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,809,757. The company has a market cap of $38.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $14.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.28.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Shares of WFC stock traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.71. 13,550,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,140,434. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $81.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.84 and its 200-day moving average is $69.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $230.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16.

Morgan Stanley (MS)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

MS stock traded down $3.77 on Friday, hitting $115.23. 7,347,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,527,969. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $85.01 and a 12-month high of $142.03. The stock has a market cap of $185.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.35.

Equinix (EQIX)

Shares of EQIX stock traded down $22.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $803.00. 896,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,575. Equinix has a 1 year low of $684.14 and a 1 year high of $994.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $78.16 billion, a PE ratio of 93.92, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $895.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $908.43.

