RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) Trading Down 0.1% – Here’s Why

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as €818.50 ($889.67) and last traded at €824.00 ($895.65). 14,299 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €824.50 ($896.20).

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 2.4 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €851.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is €869.22.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, and sale of professional cooking systems for industrial kitchens worldwide. The company offers iCombi Pro, a combi-steamer with intelligent cooking processes; iVario Pro, a multi-functional cooking system; iCombi Classic, a multitalented combi-steamer; and ConnectedCooking, a digital kitchen management solution.

