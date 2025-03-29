Randall Starr Buys 3,716 Shares of FrontView REIT, Inc. (NYSE:FVR) Stock

FrontView REIT, Inc. (NYSE:FVR – Get Free Report) CEO Randall Starr purchased 3,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.34 per share, with a total value of $49,571.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,571.44. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of FVR stock opened at $12.88 on Friday. FrontView REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $12.72 and a one year high of $19.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.30.

FrontView REIT (NYSE:FVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FrontView REIT, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FVR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of FrontView REIT from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of FrontView REIT from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FrontView REIT

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in FrontView REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $26,597,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of FrontView REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $23,571,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FrontView REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $15,410,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FrontView REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $13,525,000. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC bought a new position in FrontView REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,626,000.

FrontView REIT specializes in real estate investing.

