Quantum Biopharma (NASDAQ:QNTM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $2.09 EPS

Quantum Biopharma (NASDAQ:QNTM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($2.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($2.09), Zacks reports.
Quantum Biopharma Stock Up 2.1 %
QNTM stock opened at $8.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.04. The company has a market cap of $16.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.37. Quantum Biopharma has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $18.00.
