Quantum Biopharma (NASDAQ:QNTM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $2.09 EPS

Quantum Biopharma (NASDAQ:QNTM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($2.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($2.09), Zacks reports.

Quantum Biopharma Stock Up 2.1 %

QNTM stock opened at $8.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.04. The company has a market cap of $16.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.37. Quantum Biopharma has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $18.00.

About Quantum Biopharma

Quantum Biopharma Ltd. is a biotechnology pharmaceutical research and development company, which focuses on the cultivation, process, and sale of medical cannabis. It operates through the Biotechnology and Strategic Investments segments. The Biotechnology segment is involved in the research and development of the company’s three drug candidates consisting of FSD-PEA, Lucid-PSYCH, and Lucid-MS.

