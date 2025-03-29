Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires Shares of 12,626 Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $1,018,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 30,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 12,620 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 93,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 31,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 192.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 15,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 9,955 shares during the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Eric R. Newell acquired 1,170 shares of Eagle Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.37 per share, for a total transaction of $25,002.90. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,024.21. This trade represents a 4.24 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of EGBN stock opened at $20.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.06. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.99 and a 52 week high of $30.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.15 million, a PE ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 1.08.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Eagle Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 6.65%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently -42.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EGBN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Eagle Bancorp from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $31.00 to $27.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

