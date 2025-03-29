Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires New Shares in Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DJCO. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Daily Journal by 343.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 133.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daily Journal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $650,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Daily Journal by 18.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Daily Journal by 172.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Daily Journal alerts:

Daily Journal Price Performance

Shares of DJCO opened at $394.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $411.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $488.22. The firm has a market cap of $543.23 million, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 12.31, a quick ratio of 10.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Daily Journal Co. has a 1-year low of $333.29 and a 1-year high of $602.00.

Daily Journal Profile

Daily Journal ( NASDAQ:DJCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $7.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.70 million for the quarter. Daily Journal had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 106.63%.

(Free Report)

Daily Journal Corporation operates in publishing of newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, Utah, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, Business Journal, The Daily Transcript, and The Record Reporter.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DJCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Daily Journal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daily Journal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.