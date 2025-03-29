Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires 1,694 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 217.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Biogen were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Biogen by 621.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 77,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,984,000 after purchasing an additional 66,583 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its position in Biogen by 24.2% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 3,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.7% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,152,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $223,438,000 after buying an additional 18,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 12.4% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 6,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered their target price on Biogen from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Biogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $298.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.33.

Biogen Price Performance

BIIB opened at $138.37 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.51 and a 1 year high of $238.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.25.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.01. Biogen had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 14.98%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Biogen news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 8,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $1,314,175.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,926.36. This represents a 43.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Biogen Profile

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.