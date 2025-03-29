PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $112.27.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on PVH from $123.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PVH from $144.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of PVH from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PVH from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of PVH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $336,123.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437,366.50. This trade represents a 12.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 282 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in PVH by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 487 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,386 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PVH by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $64.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.92 and its 200 day moving average is $92.92. PVH has a 12-month low of $62.94 and a 12-month high of $141.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.22%.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

