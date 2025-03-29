Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,200 shares, a decrease of 54.4% from the February 28th total of 129,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 90,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 368,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 39,272 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 362,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after buying an additional 127,300 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 2,144.1% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 344,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after buying an additional 329,179 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 139,739 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 233,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 6,217 shares during the last quarter. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.15. 54,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,229. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.49. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $10.96.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Cuts Dividend

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

