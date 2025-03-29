Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Short Interest Up 147.0% in March

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 195,100 shares, an increase of 147.0% from the February 28th total of 79,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,579,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Puma Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS PUMSY traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.40. The company had a trading volume of 78,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,146. Puma has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $5.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Oddo Bhf lowered Puma to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th.

Puma Company Profile

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides sports lifestyle products for football, handball, rugby, cricket, volleyball, track and field, motorsports, golf, and basketball.

