PT XL Axiata Tbk (PTXKY) to Issue Dividend of $0.06 on May 9th

PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0619 per share on Friday, May 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This is a 45.3% increase from PT XL Axiata Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.04.
PT XL Axiata Tbk Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of PTXKY opened at $2.71 on Friday. PT XL Axiata Tbk has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $3.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.79.
About PT XL Axiata Tbk
