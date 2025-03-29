PT XL Axiata Tbk (PTXKY) to Issue Dividend of $0.06 on May 9th

PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKYGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0619 per share on Friday, May 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This is a 45.3% increase from PT XL Axiata Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.04.

PT XL Axiata Tbk Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of PTXKY opened at $2.71 on Friday. PT XL Axiata Tbk has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $3.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.79.

About PT XL Axiata Tbk

PT XL Axiata Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication, telecommunications network, and multimedia services for consumers and businesses in Indonesia. The company provides cellular mobile and closed fixed network, Internet, Internet telephony and interconnection, data communication system, packet switched local fixed network, telephony, and voice over Internet protocol services.

Further Reading

Dividend History for PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY)

