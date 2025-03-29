PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY) Short Interest Update

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 53.6% from the February 28th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk Stock Up 2.8 %

OTCMKTS ADOOY opened at $5.55 on Friday. PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk has a 12-month low of $5.31 and a 12-month high of $15.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.73.

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th were paid a $0.3294 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 13th. PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.19%.

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, engages in coal and mining business in Indonesia. It operates through Coal Mining and Trading; Mining Services; Logistics; and Others segments. The company provides trading, transportation, warehousing, quarrying, cargo handling, and mining and transportation support services.

