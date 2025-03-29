Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 17,889 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,889 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.05% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $10,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $81.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.87. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $66.88 and a 1-year high of $86.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 61.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 28,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total transaction of $2,163,926.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,814.31. This represents a 81.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on MKC shares. Argus lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. TD Cowen raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MKC

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

(Free Report)

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.