Prudential Financial Inc. Has $11.10 Million Position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,917 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,774 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of KB Home worth $11,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in KB Home by 275.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in KB Home by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in KB Home during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at KB Home

In related news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 27,500 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total transaction of $1,891,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,708.21. This trade represents a 44.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KB Home Price Performance

NYSE:KBH opened at $57.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. KB Home has a 12-month low of $56.41 and a 12-month high of $89.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.89.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.07). KB Home had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

KB Home Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. KB Home’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KBH. StockNews.com downgraded KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of KB Home in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of KB Home from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of KB Home from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of KB Home from $82.00 to $74.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KB Home has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.21.

KB Home Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

