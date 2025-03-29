ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF (NYSEARCA:EMTY) Stock Price Down 1.7% – Time to Sell?

ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF (NYSEARCA:EMTY – Get Free Report)’s share price were down 1.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.78 and last traded at $13.78. Approximately 1,425 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 5,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.02.

ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.26.

Get ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF alerts:

ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be paid a $0.1153 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 26th.

ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF (EMTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides inverse exposure to an equally weighted index of US stocks in the retail industry using swap agreements. EMTY was launched on Nov 14, 2017 and is managed by ProShares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.