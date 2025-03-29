Promising Solar Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 26th

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, GE Vernova, Vistra, VivoPower International, Shell, and Constellation Energy are the seven Solar stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Solar stocks are shares of companies involved in the solar energy industry, including the production of solar panels and related technologies, as well as the development and installation of solar energy systems. Investors in these stocks are typically betting on the growth of renewable energy and the increasing global shift toward sustainable energy sources. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Solar stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $16.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $271.75. 102,917,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,862,175. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $874.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.47, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $330.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $322.04. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

NYSE:BRK.B traded up $3.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $532.79. 3,120,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,584,993. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $487.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $469.50. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52-week low of $395.66 and a 52-week high of $537.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Shares of NYSE GEV traded down $18.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $317.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,351,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,508,543. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $350.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $321.14. The company has a market capitalization of $87.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.11. GE Vernova has a 1-year low of $119.00 and a 1-year high of $447.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GEV

Vistra (VST)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

VST traded down $8.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.75. 4,390,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,490,723. Vistra has a 1 year low of $64.26 and a 1 year high of $199.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $150.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.90. The firm has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VST

VivoPower International (VVPR)

VivoPower International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sustainable energy solutions company in Australia, Canada, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, the United States, the Philippines, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates through Critical Power Services, Electric Vehicles, Sustainable Energy Solutions, and Solar Development segments.

Shares of NASDAQ:VVPR traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.88. 132,820,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,591,708. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.09. VivoPower International has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $9.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VVPR

Shell (SHEL)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

NYSE:SHEL traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.98. The company had a trading volume of 6,187,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,992,885. Shell has a 1 year low of $60.15 and a 1 year high of $74.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SHEL

Constellation Energy (CEG)

Constellation Energy Corporation generates and sells electricity in the United States. It operates through five segments: Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, New York, ERCOT, and Other Power Regions. The company sells natural gas, energy-related products, and sustainable solutions. It has approximately 33,094 megawatts of generating capacity consisting of nuclear, wind, solar, natural gas, and hydroelectric assets.

Shares of NASDAQ:CEG traded down $10.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $216.33. 2,014,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,445,922. The firm has a market cap of $67.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.85. Constellation Energy has a 52-week low of $155.60 and a 52-week high of $352.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CEG

See Also