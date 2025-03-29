Promising Gold Stocks To Research – March 26th

Robinhood Markets, Freeport-McMoRan, Coca-Cola, Newmont, and Barrick Gold are the five Gold stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Gold stocks refer to the shares of companies that are involved in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. Investors often view these stocks as a hedge against economic uncertainty, as they tend to perform well during periods of inflation or market instability when gold itself is seen as a safe-haven asset. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Gold stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD traded down $3.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.62. 24,412,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,326,588. Robinhood Markets has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $66.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.82.

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

NYSE:FCX traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.60. 11,730,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,919,179. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12-month low of $33.98 and a 12-month high of $55.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $59.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.00.

Coca-Cola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Coca-Cola stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.93. 6,295,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,030,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.40. The company has a market cap of $300.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.57. Coca-Cola has a 52-week low of $57.93 and a 52-week high of $73.53.

Newmont (NEM)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

NEM stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,254,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,346,840. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.48. The company has a market capitalization of $53.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.54. Newmont has a 1 year low of $34.00 and a 1 year high of $58.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Barrick Gold (GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Shares of NYSE GOLD traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.32. 7,226,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,521,073. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Barrick Gold has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $21.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.03.

