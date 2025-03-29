Progressive Investment Management Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Progressive Investment Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,026 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Salesforce accounts for about 1.3% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P now owns 7,405 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,757 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,283,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, denkapparat Operations GmbH purchased a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $445,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Performance

Salesforce stock opened at $270.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $309.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $310.68. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.00 and a 52-week high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Salesforce Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.16%.

CRM has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $415.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Salesforce from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $440.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $362.74.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Salesforce

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.94, for a total value of $167,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,758.58. The trade was a 7.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider R David Schmaier sold 1,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.34, for a total value of $514,686.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,416,644.60. This trade represents a 5.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,660 shares of company stock worth $14,095,336 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.