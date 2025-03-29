Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,239,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,352 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF worth $60,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 655.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 13,862.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period.

BNDX stock opened at $48.82 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.19 and a 12 month high of $50.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.55.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

