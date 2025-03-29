Presidio Property Trust, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:SQFTP)

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1953 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.

Presidio Property Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.8% annually over the last three years.

Presidio Property Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:SQFTP opened at $14.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.69. Presidio Property Trust has a one year low of $13.30 and a one year high of $18.25.

Presidio Property Trust Company Profile

Presidio is an internally managed, diversified REIT with holdings in model home properties which are triple-net leased to homebuilders, office, industrial, and retail properties. Presidio's model homes are leased to homebuilders located in Arizona, Illinois, Texas, Wisconsin, and Florida. Our office, industrial and retail properties are located primarily in Colorado, with properties also located in Maryland, North Dakota, Texas, and Southern California.

