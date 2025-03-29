Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF Announces Dividend of $0.40 (BATS:JULH)

Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF (BATS:JULH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.3997 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st.

Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS JULH traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.21. 4,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,910. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.13. The company has a market cap of $19.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 0.20. Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $25.39.

Get Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF alerts:

Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

The Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – July (JULH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a limited protective barrier against losses over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds a package of S&P 500 FLEX options and US Treasurys JULH was launched on Jul 3, 2023 and is managed by Innovator.

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.