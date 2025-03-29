Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF Announces Dividend of $0.40 (BATS:JULH)

Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF (BATS:JULH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.3997 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st.
Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF Price Performance
Shares of BATS JULH traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.21. 4,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,910. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.13. The company has a market cap of $19.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 0.20. Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $25.39.
Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF Company Profile
