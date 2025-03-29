Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF Plans Dividend of $0.47 (BATS:JULD)

Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF (BATS:JULD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.4722 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st.

Shares of Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.15. 3 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,713. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.22. Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF has a 52-week low of $23.84 and a 52-week high of $25.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 0.28.

The Innovator Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF – July (JULD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a limited protective barrier against losses over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds a package of S&P 500 FLEX options and US Treasurys JULD was launched on Jul 3, 2023 and is managed by Innovator.

