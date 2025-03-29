Premier Fund Managers Ltd Invests $44,000 in The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,331,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,218,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in The Baldwin Insurance Group by 1,946.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,235,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,546,000 after buying an additional 1,175,484 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in The Baldwin Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,246,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,091,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BWIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Baldwin Insurance Group

In related news, Director Lowry Baldwin sold 34,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $1,403,718.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,623,781.78. This represents a 27.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 12,293 shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total value of $510,651.22. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,813 shares in the company, valued at $366,092.02. The trade was a 58.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,836 shares of company stock worth $5,330,639. 20.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Stock Down 2.0 %

BWIN stock opened at $45.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of -70.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.72. The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.47 and a fifty-two week high of $55.82.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

Featured Articles

