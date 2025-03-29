Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Short Interest Down 62.5% in March

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 62.5% from the February 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of PRDSY stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.56. 17,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,658. Prada has a 52 week low of $12.56 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.13 and its 200-day moving average is $15.23.

Prada S.p.A. designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, footwear, and ready to wear products worldwide. The company offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church’s, and Car Shoe brands. It operates in food sector under the Marchesi 1824 brand, as well as sailing races business under Luna Rossa brand name; eyewear and fragrances sector under licensing agreements; and engages in the real estate business.

