PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Stock Holdings Increased by Modern Wealth Management LLC

Modern Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Walnut Level Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 397.2% during the fourth quarter. Walnut Level Capital LLC now owns 124,954 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,926,000 after purchasing an additional 167,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,369,691 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,508,210,000 after buying an additional 756,937 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,558,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,648,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PPG shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp downgraded PPG Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on PPG Industries from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $128.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.15.

In related news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.35, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,240,835.55. This represents a 11.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PPG opened at $107.32 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.64 and a 12 month high of $145.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.04). PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 23.78%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 57.51%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

