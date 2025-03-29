Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $53.83 and last traded at $54.71, with a volume of 23507 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Power Integrations currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Power Integrations Stock Down 6.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.44, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.73.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.12). Power Integrations had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 4.48%. Equities analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 147.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Power Integrations news, VP Radu Barsan sold 10,393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $686,769.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,993,093.60. This trade represents a 18.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Clifford Walker sold 1,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $65,609.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 143,718 shares in the company, valued at $8,337,081.18. The trade was a 0.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,544 shares of company stock valued at $2,433,105. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Power Integrations

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of POWI. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 151,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,339,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Power Integrations by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 12,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 61,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 6,836 shares during the period.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

