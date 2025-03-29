Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on April 15th

Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 31st, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st.

Pollard Banknote Price Performance

PBL stock traded up C$0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching C$20.40. 7,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,183. The company has a market capitalization of C$562.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.70, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$25.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$25.01. Pollard Banknote has a twelve month low of C$17.95 and a twelve month high of C$37.50.

Get Pollard Banknote alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Pollard Banknote from C$46.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Cormark dropped their target price on Pollard Banknote from C$42.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday.

About Pollard Banknote

(Get Free Report)

Pollard Banknote Ltd is principally engaged in the manufacturing, development, and sale of lottery and charitable gaming products throughout the world. Its operating segments are Lotteries and charitable gaming and eGaming systems. It provides instant tickets and lottery services including licensed products, distribution, SureTrack lottery management system, retail telephone selling, marketing, iLottery, digital products, Social InstantsTM, retail management services, and instant ticket vending machines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pollard Banknote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pollard Banknote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.