Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Sold by Accent Capital Management LLC

Accent Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Accent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Pinterest by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 52,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 20,310 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in Pinterest by 53.4% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 16,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 5,604 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,109,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 0.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 123,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 3.7% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 6,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $219,766.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 254,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,831.35. This represents a 2.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,667 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total value of $137,365.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 144,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,399,072.34. This trade represents a 2.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 351,753 shares of company stock worth $11,640,201 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PINS shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Pinterest from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Pinterest from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Benchmark raised shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Pinterest from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Pinterest Price Performance

NYSE:PINS opened at $31.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.66 and a 200 day moving average of $32.37. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $45.19. The company has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.02.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.30). Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 51.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

