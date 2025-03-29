Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.74 and last traded at C$0.74, with a volume of 174859 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Desjardins cut their price target on Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.10 to C$0.95 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th.

Get Pine Cliff Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PNE

Pine Cliff Energy Price Performance

Pine Cliff Energy Announces Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.83 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.88. The stock has a market cap of C$253.53 million, a PE ratio of -16.90 and a beta of 0.37.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.57%. Pine Cliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -144.83%.

About Pine Cliff Energy

(Get Free Report)

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and crude oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interest in oil and gas properties in the Viking and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta, as well as in the Southern Alberta, Southern Saskatchewan, and Edson areas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pine Cliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pine Cliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.