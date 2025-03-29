Pine Cliff Energy (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) Trading Up 2.6% – Here’s What Happened

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIFYF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.54 and last traded at $0.53. 4,146 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 72,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

Pine Cliff Energy Trading Down 5.8 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.63.

Pine Cliff Energy Company Profile

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and crude oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interest in oil and gas properties in the Viking and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta, as well as in the Southern Alberta, Southern Saskatchewan, and Edson areas.

