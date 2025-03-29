PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS) Short Interest Down 58.0% in March

PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a decrease of 58.0% from the February 28th total of 47,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 257,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PIMCO Access Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of PAXS traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.01. The stock had a trading volume of 169,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,843. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.12. PIMCO Access Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $17.24.

PIMCO Access Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a $0.1494 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Access Income Fund

About PIMCO Access Income Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Novem Group bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $317,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in PIMCO Access Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in PIMCO Access Income Fund by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 292,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,461,000 after buying an additional 42,838 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 4,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Access Income Fund is close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of global region. The fund primarily invests in corporate debt, mortgage-related and other asset-backed instruments, government and sovereign debt, taxable municipal bonds, floating-rate income-producing securities with varying maturities.

