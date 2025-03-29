PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS) Short Interest Down 58.0% in March

PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a decrease of 58.0% from the February 28th total of 47,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 257,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
PIMCO Access Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of PAXS traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.01. The stock had a trading volume of 169,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,843. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.12. PIMCO Access Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $17.24.
PIMCO Access Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a $0.1494 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Access Income Fund
About PIMCO Access Income Fund
PIMCO Access Income Fund is close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of global region. The fund primarily invests in corporate debt, mortgage-related and other asset-backed instruments, government and sovereign debt, taxable municipal bonds, floating-rate income-producing securities with varying maturities.
