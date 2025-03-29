Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Has $175.09 Million Holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA decreased its position in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,909 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned about 0.47% of argenx worth $175,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in argenx by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in argenx by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of argenx by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

ARGX has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of argenx from $606.00 to $696.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of argenx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on argenx from $675.00 to $704.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on argenx from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $687.00.

Shares of argenx stock opened at $589.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $628.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $601.20. The company has a market capitalization of $35.80 billion, a PE ratio of -669.49 and a beta of 0.59. argenx SE has a 12 month low of $352.77 and a 12 month high of $678.21.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.60. argenx had a negative return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $761.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.52 million. Analysts predict that argenx SE will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

