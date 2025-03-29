Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) CFO Balaji Gandhi Sells 1,827 Shares

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) CFO Balaji Gandhi sold 1,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $50,169.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,844,608.86. This trade represents a 1.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Balaji Gandhi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 18th, Balaji Gandhi sold 5,771 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $173,360.84.

On Thursday, February 13th, Balaji Gandhi sold 28,759 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $862,770.00.

On Monday, January 27th, Balaji Gandhi sold 4,813 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total transaction of $132,261.24.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Balaji Gandhi sold 5,827 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total transaction of $159,135.37.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Balaji Gandhi sold 836 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total transaction of $22,555.28.

On Monday, January 6th, Balaji Gandhi sold 3,195 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $85,018.95.

Phreesia Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of PHR opened at $26.00 on Friday. Phreesia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.07 and a 52-week high of $30.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -17.69 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Trading of Phreesia

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHR. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 381.3% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Phreesia by 210.9% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PHR. Royal Bank of Canada raised Phreesia from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Phreesia from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Phreesia from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phreesia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

