Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Shares Acquired by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 340,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 0.54% of Photronics worth $8,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLAB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Photronics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,868,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,271,000 after purchasing an additional 29,681 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Photronics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,368,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,643,000 after acquiring an additional 10,590 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Photronics by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,018,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,565,000 after acquiring an additional 159,245 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Photronics by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,745,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,217,000 after acquiring an additional 85,160 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Photronics by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,007,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,739,000 after purchasing an additional 40,579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Photronics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson increased their price target on Photronics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

Insider Transactions at Photronics

In related news, CEO Kang Jyh Lee sold 17,500 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $421,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,311,485. The trade was a 3.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter M. Fiederowicz sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total value of $216,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,123.24. The trade was a 25.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,829,138 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Photronics Stock Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ PLAB opened at $20.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.43. Photronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.61 and a 52-week high of $31.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.47.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Photronics had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $212.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Photronics Profile

(Free Report)

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.