Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 107.1% from the February 28th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Pharming Group Stock Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ PHAR traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.38. The company had a trading volume of 5,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,202. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.80 and its 200 day moving average is $8.66. The company has a market capitalization of $569.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.22 and a beta of -0.10. Pharming Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.65 and a fifty-two week high of $11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). Pharming Group had a negative net margin of 6.09% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $92.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.67 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pharming Group will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PHAR shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pharming Group in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Pharming Group from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pharming Group in a research note on Thursday, March 20th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pharming Group stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,887 shares during the period. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Pharming Group worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RUCONEST, a recombinant C1 esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute attacks in adult and adolescent patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE); and Joenja (leniolisib), an oral small molecule PI3K? inhibitor for the treatment of activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome.

