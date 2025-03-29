Pharmaceutical Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 29th

Eli Lilly and Company, AbbVie, Merck & Co., Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Abbott Laboratories, and Gilead Sciences are the seven Pharmaceutical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Pharmaceutical stocks are shares of companies that research, develop, manufacture, and market medications and other health-related products. These stocks are influenced by factors such as regulatory approvals, clinical trial results, and market demand for innovative therapies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Pharmaceutical stocks within the last several days.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $1.37 on Friday, reaching $820.30. 2,124,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,309,500. The company has a market capitalization of $777.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.05, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $711.40 and a one year high of $972.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $844.31 and a 200 day moving average of $836.82.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

ABBV traded up $2.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $205.12. 6,477,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,704,425. The stock has a market cap of $362.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $197.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.02. AbbVie has a twelve month low of $153.58 and a twelve month high of $218.66.

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $1.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.18. 12,390,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,054,969. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.04 and a 1-year high of $134.63.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $163.63. 5,760,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,625,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.21. The firm has a market cap of $394.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.47. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $140.68 and a 52 week high of $169.99.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Shares of TMO stock traded down $11.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $499.75. 1,787,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,614,404. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $541.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $552.80. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a twelve month low of $493.30 and a twelve month high of $627.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $0.54 on Friday, hitting $130.81. The company had a trading volume of 6,708,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,857,870. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $226.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.70. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $99.71 and a 1-year high of $141.23.

Gilead Sciences (GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

GILD traded up $0.63 on Friday, reaching $111.79. The company had a trading volume of 7,844,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,285,757. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.48 and its 200 day moving average is $94.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $139.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 302.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.21. Gilead Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $62.07 and a fifty-two week high of $119.96.

