Pertento Partners LLP Sells 16,733 Shares of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH)

Pertento Partners LLP trimmed its position in shares of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,733 shares during the quarter. Howard Hughes accounts for approximately 1.0% of Pertento Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Pertento Partners LLP owned 0.32% of Howard Hughes worth $12,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HHH. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 624,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,057,000 after acquiring an additional 209,217 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 3.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 605,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,906,000 after purchasing an additional 19,045 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 225.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 487,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,716,000 after purchasing an additional 337,514 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Howard Hughes by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 456,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,315,000 after buying an additional 82,746 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,150,000. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Howard Hughes stock opened at $74.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.28 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.49. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.00 and a 1 year high of $87.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $983.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.18 million. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 6.57%. On average, research analysts forecast that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

