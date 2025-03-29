Permianville Royalty Trust (PVL) to Issue Dividend of $0.01 on April 14th

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVLGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 17th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0085 per share on Monday, April 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st.

Permianville Royalty Trust Stock Performance

PVL opened at $1.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.32 million, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.89. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $1.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.52.

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVLGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.27 million during the quarter. Permianville Royalty Trust had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 13.73%.

Permianville Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It is involved in the acquisition and holding of net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico.

