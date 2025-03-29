PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Position Lowered by Troy Asset Management Ltd

Troy Asset Management Ltd reduced its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,212 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 1.5% of Troy Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $45,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 16,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Osprey Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Osprey Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, TAGStone Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CICC Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.88.

PEP opened at $149.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.17. The firm has a market cap of $204.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.51 and a 1 year high of $183.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $27.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.89 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.99%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

