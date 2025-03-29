Pengana Global Private Credit Trust (PCX) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 31st

Pengana Global Private Credit Trust (ASX:PCX – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 25th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.012 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st.

Pengana Global Private Credit Trust Price Performance

