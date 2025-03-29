Pelangio Exploration (CVE:PX) Trading Up 25% – Should You Buy?

Pelangio Exploration Inc. (CVE:PX – Get Free Report) shares rose 25% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 408,927 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 206% from the average daily volume of 133,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Pelangio Exploration Stock Down 6.3 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.75, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of C$12.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.81.

Pelangio Exploration Company Profile

Pelangio Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties. It holds interests in various gold properties in Ghana and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

