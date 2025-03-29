Pelangio Exploration (CVE:PX) Stock Price Up 33.3% – What’s Next?

Pelangio Exploration Inc. (CVE:PX – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 33.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 409,927 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 207% from the average session volume of 133,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
Pelangio Exploration Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.75, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of C$12.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.81.
Pelangio Exploration Company Profile
Pelangio Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties. It holds interests in various gold properties in Ghana and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Pelangio Exploration
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Why Dollar Tree’s Family Dollar Sale Could Spark a Comeback
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- JPMorgan: The ‘NVIDIA of Banking’ Poised for More Gains?
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Buy the Chewy Stock Reversal? Here’s Why Now Is the Time
Receive News & Ratings for Pelangio Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pelangio Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.