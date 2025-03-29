PCI-PAL (LON:PCIP) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

PCI-PAL PLC (LON:PCIP – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 62.47 ($0.81) and traded as low as GBX 47.05 ($0.61). PCI-PAL shares last traded at GBX 48 ($0.62), with a volume of 47,120 shares.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.17. The stock has a market cap of £34.19 million, a PE ratio of -29.02 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 62.03 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 60.63.
PCI-PAL (LON:PCIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX (0.40) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter. PCI-PAL had a positive return on equity of 35.54% and a negative net margin of 6.56%. As a group, analysts predict that PCI-PAL PLC will post 0.9740645 earnings per share for the current year.
PCI-PAL provides organisations that engage with customers by phone with globally accessible cloud solutions, ensuring their conversations are PCI compliant and personal data is protected. Safeguarding reputations and trust.
Our vision is be the preferred solution provider that technology vendors globally turn to for achieving PCI compliance for payments by phone.
