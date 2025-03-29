Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.16 and traded as high as $14.20. Park Aerospace shares last traded at $13.95, with a volume of 41,120 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Park Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Park Aerospace Stock Down 3.0 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.16. The firm has a market cap of $269.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.51 and a beta of 0.40.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 7.02%.

Park Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. Park Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 138.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Park Aerospace

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Park Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Park Aerospace by 515.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 4,282 shares in the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Park Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Park Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Petros Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Park Aerospace Company Profile

Park Aerospace Corp., an aerospace company, develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike protection materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

