Parcl 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $6.83 Million (PRCL)

Parcl (PRCL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. One Parcl token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0989 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Parcl has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar. Parcl has a total market capitalization of $26.79 million and $6.83 million worth of Parcl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Parcl Token Profile

Parcl’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 270,809,160 tokens. Parcl’s official website is www.parcl.co. Parcl’s official Twitter account is @parcl.

Buying and Selling Parcl

According to CryptoCompare, “Parcl (PRCL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Parcl has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 270,809,160 in circulation. The last known price of Parcl is 0.10249217 USD and is down -5.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $7,412,574.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.parcl.co/.”

