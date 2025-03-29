Palogic Value Management L.P. Trims Stock Position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Palogic Value Management L.P. reduced its stake in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 410,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,000 shares during the quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. owned 0.16% of GrafTech International worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EAF. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its stake in GrafTech International by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in GrafTech International during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in GrafTech International by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 83,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 21,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Rory F. O’donnell acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,000. The trade was a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EAF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of GrafTech International in a research report on Monday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on GrafTech International from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GrafTech International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of GrafTech International from $1.00 to $2.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

GrafTech International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EAF opened at $0.95 on Friday. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 709.85% and a negative net margin of 24.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GrafTech International Ltd. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

