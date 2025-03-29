Palogic Value Management L.P. Sells 83,000 Shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Palogic Value Management L.P. decreased its holdings in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 340,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,000 shares during the period. Domo makes up about 0.9% of Palogic Value Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Palogic Value Management L.P. owned about 0.87% of Domo worth $2,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DOMO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Domo by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Domo by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 40,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Domo by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Domo by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 759,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,704,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in Domo by 38.1% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 24,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 6,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DOMO. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Domo in a report on Friday, March 7th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Domo from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Domo from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Domo from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Domo in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.42.

DOMO opened at $7.96 on Friday. Domo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $10.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.25 and a 200-day moving average of $7.95. The stock has a market cap of $311.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 2.56.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $78.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.95 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Domo, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Domo news, Director David R. Jolley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $207,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 255,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,125,224.33. This trade represents a 8.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Domo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business via various browsers and visualization engines accessible across laptops, TV screens, monitors, tablets, and smartphones.

