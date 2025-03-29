Palogic Value Management L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Palogic Value Management L.P. reduced its position in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 718,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,952 shares during the period. Open Lending makes up about 1.6% of Palogic Value Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Palogic Value Management L.P. owned approximately 0.60% of Open Lending worth $4,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Open Lending during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Open Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Open Lending in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LPRO shares. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Open Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $3.70 in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.12.

NASDAQ:LPRO opened at $2.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.42, a current ratio of 9.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Open Lending Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $6.97. The company has a market cap of $334.18 million, a P/E ratio of 93.33 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.57.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. The company offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

