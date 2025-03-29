Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Holdings Lifted by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 709,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,165 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $53,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 747.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 230.4% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PLTR opened at $85.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.04. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.33 and a 52 week high of $125.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 451.87, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $141.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 310,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.07, for a total value of $26,991,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,545.44. This represents a 99.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total transaction of $286,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 195,393 shares in the company, valued at $13,996,000.59. This represents a 2.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,379,785 shares of company stock valued at $281,528,938 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

