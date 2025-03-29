Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Bought by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Free Report) by 142.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,118 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd owned 0.06% of Pacific Biosciences of California worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 36,044,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637,961 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after buying an additional 1,200,000 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC raised its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 23.6% in the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 2,098,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 641.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 408,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 353,092 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 143.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 595,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 350,196 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pacific Biosciences of California

In related news, insider Oene Mark Van sold 34,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $69,842.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,597,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,242,831.62. This trade represents a 2.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michele Farmer sold 24,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total transaction of $45,776.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 187,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,672.96. This trade represents a 11.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PACB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective (down from $2.50) on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.46.

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Performance

Shares of PACB opened at $1.14 on Friday. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $3.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $339.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 8.64 and a current ratio of 9.74.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). The company had revenue of $39.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.20 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 42.89% and a negative net margin of 200.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

